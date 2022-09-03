MSNBC guest condemns Republicans as ‘evil’: ‘We are at war with these people’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday, liberal internet news host Roland Martin declared that Republicans are "evil" and Democrats, like himself, are "at war" with them.

Martin also cheered President Biden’s politically-charged "MAGA Republican" speech from Thursday night, stating, "It’s about time President Biden got tough," because former President Donald Trump’s "evil is spreading" throughout the Republican Party.

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross inspired Martin’s Saturday screed with a clip from Biden’s speech in which the president decried, without naming specific names, those Republican "public figures" that are "predicting and all but calling for mass violence and rioting in the streets" in outrage over the FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

Biden’s charge seemed directed at Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who recently observed that there "will be riots in the street" if Trump is indicted by the Justice Department.

After playing the clip of Biden, Cross specifically insisted on calling out "mainstream Republicans," not just "MAGA Republicans," for echoing calls to violence. She stated, "I think that’s such a crucial point: [Trump’s] followers – Republican – mainstream, establishment Republicans are echoing these calls for violence – all but threatening it."

Martin launched into his takeaway, though not before pointing out the red lighting he was using in his room during his MSNBC appearance to mock Americans disturbed by the blood-red backdrop used in Biden’s speech. "I have my red LED lighting since the Republicans are so, oh my god, upset because President Joe Biden – they claim he looked like he was in Russia," he joked.

He then got very serious for his next point. "Pastor Charles Jenkins has an intro to his song, ‘War,’ where he says, ‘When the enemy is coming at you, you can’t fall down, you can’t break down. This means war,’" he said, adding, "That is where we are. We are at war with these people."

He then condemned all Republicans, declaring, "These folks are evil. They have allowed evil into their house with Donald Trump."

"He has now dominated the party," Martin continued, adding, "this evil is spreading and when you are in a war footing you have to respond accordingly."

He demanded that the Biden administration do something about these Republicans. "It’s about time President Biden decided to get tough. It’s about time his advisers stop being weak and stop being impotent and not fighting back."

Martin then smeared the GOP again. "What these people want to do to this country is destroy democracy, they want to rig elections," he claimed, and prescribed that the Democratic Party "stand strong" against them.

"You don’t walk comments back, you don’t wilt under the pressure," Martin argued, noting that, "Republicans and conservatives, they are weak."

