Anand Giridharadas, a guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said that there was "joy" in Gov. Tim Walz having his "boss be a Black woman" on Wednesday and added that he was a "PSA for White folks."

"[Walz] is telling older folks and White people, ‘you do not need to be afraid of the future.’ There is joy in the future. There is joy in having your boss be a Black woman. There is joy in what is coming, and I think he is going to teach lots of people in addition to whatever role he plays in the election and in the White House," Giridharadas said. "He’s going to teach lots of people through his role in the culture."

In a post on social media after his appearance on MSNBC, Giridharadas added that Walz "is a PSA for white folks, older folks, men, rural dwellers, and others: You don’t need to be afraid of the future."

Walz was announced as Vice President Harris' running mate just days after she officially secured the Democratic nomination for president.

"The biggest significance of this man is that he is an older White man in a moment in which the far right is trying to convince people that the future is treacherous for them, trying to convince men that the future is treacherous for them, and here is a older White man, a coach, a soldier who is very hard to dismiss," Giridharadas, who is also the publisher of The Ink," told the hosts of "Morning Joe."

Giridharadas took aim at the Republican Party and said they were an "authoritarian movement," and said that the Democratic Party was finally starting to compete with the GOP's "vibes."

"This is a campaign that understands the importance of vibes," he said of Harris and Walz.

"It’s about competing against authoritarianism when they’re very directly targeting the limbic system of the voters. And it's actually Democrats joining the contest for people’s hearts, and not just appealing to the brain," he added.

Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, were among Harris' likely top VP picks.

Walz was one of the first Democratic voices to call Republicans "weird," an insult many Democratic lawmakers have adopted, during an MSNBC interview in July.

"These are weird people on the other side, they want to take books away, they want to be in your exam room, that's what it comes down to," he said. "Don't get sugarcoating this, these are weird ideas.