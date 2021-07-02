MSNBC legal analyst not expecting more charges in Trump case: 'I don't see why there would be'

Neither former President Trump nor anyone else linked to his organization will likely face any new criminal charges from the Manhattan District Attorney's office, MSNBC legal analyst Daniel Goldman warned the network's liberal viewers Friday.

His comments came one day after Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities and was charged with tax-related crimes. The company itself is also being accused of fraud over perks Weisselberg received that were allegedly not counted as income, thus allegedly criminally evading taxes.

Goldman, best known for serving on the House Democrats' first impeachment team in 2019, appeared on "Deadline: White House," and took a moment to tamp down expectations of future criminal charges against the Trump Organization, which would likely implicate the former president.

"I do want to just, if I could, take a minute to kind of give the viewers sort of the inside baseball view of how these things often work," Goldman said. "First of all, there's no question that the DA's office approached the Trump Organization and said ‘This is what we’re gonna charge you with. You can either make a pitch to have us not charge you or we can engage in settlement negotiations.'"

Goldman explained that such cases were "often settled civilly" and the Trump Organization "could have engaged in good-faith negotiations" that would result in fines versus a guilty plea or conviction "if they wanted to," but they "chose to fight this." He also admitted he was "a little surprised" that criminal charges were brought instead of a settlement being reached.

"They've already taken a run at Allen Weisselberg. They have also approached Allen Weisselberg, I'm certain, and said, ‘This is what we have, we would like you to cooperate.’ Allen Weissenberg said, ‘Thanks but no thanks. I'm not going to cooperate. I'll take my chances,’" Goldman said on the MSNBC panel. "He's not facing that much jail time and I don't think there's any more pressure to add on to him based on the facts that he was in handcuffs today. He knew that was coming. He made that conscious decision to get arrested and get indicted rather than cooperate."

He continued, "I don't think we have any good reason to suspect that he is going to cooperate down the road. So I don't see why there would be additional charges against the Trump Organization unless new evidence comes in. My guess is that they've evaluated this evidence. … So it's a little confusing to me if they have more why they would charge this. And for that reason, common sense leads me to believe that they're not going to have any more."