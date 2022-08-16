MSNBC contributor praises Democrats' 'marketing branding genius' in naming Inflation Reduction Act

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC contributor and Voto Latino's founding president Maria Teresa Kumar praised President Biden and the Democrats for successfully marketing their latest spending bill under the name the "Inflation Reduction Act."

After Biden signed the IRA into law Tuesday, MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House" celebrated the passage of the bill, despite analysts reporting that it will have minimal, if any, effect on inflation. Guest host John Heilemann asked his panel whether the final product was "worth the wait."

"I mean, the Build Back Better wait seemed to go on forever, the administration took on a fair amount of water over it. And then it finally got done. Talk about the substance of this bill and its value and also the politics and its potential value for Democrats," Heilemann said.

Kumar considered the bill itself as a success, starting with its name.

"Well, let's start with the name of it. The Inflation Reduction Act basically speaks to what everybody's concerned with right now, kitchen table checkbook items. And so he addresses this head-on. You and I often talk about how the Democrats aren't the best marketers. This is marketing branding genius," Kumar said.

Rather than defend the bill’s claims to reduce inflation, Kumar instead pointed to various other sections, including its massive investment in "clean energy."

"Coupled with The Chips Act and The American Recovery Act, this bill affords close to $500 billion in clean energy and clean tech. It's historic on its own but coupled together, it is telling the American people the big bets that Biden believes we need to do and it's in the future," she described.

She closed, "Bundled together, we're talking to the youth vote. We're talking to independents and we're talking to older voters. Going into a midterm where we know it's going to be very, very tight races in some of the reddest states in the country. This is a big one for him."

While the White House and congressional Democrats have praised the bill, Republicans have attacked the legislation for failing to live up to its name in reducing inflation. Media outlets have already begun describing the bill as a "climate and health" bill in response, facing online criticism in the process.

However, mainstream media has also criticized the bill’s name with some going so far as to call it "Orwellian." The White House has continued to defend the merits of the bill despite refusing to say when inflation can be expected to decrease.