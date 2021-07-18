MSNBC guest attacks Biden as 'hypocritical' for failing to end filibuster

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and her guests criticized President Joe Biden for "failing" to end the filibuster while fighting Republican election reform bills.

On Saturday, the "Cross Connection" host spoke with liberal activists, including Cliff Albright, founder of Black Voters Matter, to discuss the recent efforts from Republican state lawmakers to enact election reform. Cross opened this segment with a clip from "The Breakfast Club" radio host Charlamagne Tha God.

"I'm glad President Biden said something. But he's still not going hard enough," Charlamagne said. "He's still being delusional about how to stop this problem. Why does he think that the same people who are clearly for voter suppression would ever vote for the For the People Act or the John Lewis voting rights act?"

Cross agreed with Charlamagne stating, "talk is cheap, Mr. President." She also referred to Biden’s Tuesday's speech on voting rights as "please let the Black and Brown people vote. Please. C'mon, guys."

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave a speech that called on Republican lawmakers to end their efforts to tighten voter legislation. He referred to election reform laws as the greatest to U.S. democracy "since the Civil War" and pleaded the GOP to stop their work "for God’s sake."

"I’m asking my Republican friends in Congress and states and cities and counties to stand up for God’s sake and help prevent this concerted effort to undermine our election and the sacred right to vote," Biden said.

In response, Albright criticized Biden for denouncing Republicans while apparently doing nothing to end the filibuster.

"You can't give a speech saying that voter suppression is the worst since the Civil War, and it's an existential crisis, and then punctuate that speech by basically saying, but I'm not going to do anything to the filibuster. That's inconsistent. It's hypocritical," Albright stated.

Cross also implied Biden’s motivation for his lack of action on the filibuster was purely racial. She added, "black folks are disproportionately impacted by these policies, so I wonder if that's why there's some hesitancy to address how serious and dire the situation is."