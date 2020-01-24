MSNBC's Ari Melber says Dems didn't 'provide enough evidence' to prove Trump obstructed Congress

Very little criticism has been heard on MSNBC of the Democratic House managers during their opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, but anchor Ari Melber argued Friday that the managers didn't make the case for one of the two articles of impeachment.

Much of the focus on the third day of opening arguments from the House managers was on the article accusing Trump of obstructing Congress.

During a panel discussion, Melber, an attorney, said Democrats made a strong argument for Trump's abuse of power, but a weak one on obstruction.

"I saw overwhelming, factual evidence and first-person accounts to support constitutional abuse of power by the president to potentially cheat in the election, undermining democracy itself -- very strong," Melber said. "As we are now here... I do not see an overwhelming case and overwhelming evidence by these Democrats to support convicting on obstructing Congress."

Melber said that "in every other case, including (President Richard) Nixon, we know the rule has been the president is allowed to fight within the law, is allowed to deny, and, yes, 'defy,' all the way up until the Supreme Court, which takes often more than a year.

"So is there enough evidence to support the immediate removal of a president -- three months and you’re gone as a precedent ? I haven’t seen them land that," the host of "The Beat" said.

After getting pushback by a panelist, Melber doubled down, saying that while it is "bad for democracy" for Trump to defy Congress, it's "not a removable high crime" based on what Democrats presented at the Senate trial.