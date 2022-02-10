MSNBC analyst argues omicron 'more severe' in children than adults

MSNBC contributor Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding became the latest guest to claim the omicron coronavirus variant could pose a serious threat to school children.

On Wednesday, Feigl-Ding appeared on "The Mehdi Hassan Show" on Peacock to discuss the rollback of mask mandates in some Democrat-run states. Although even CNN contributor Dr. Leana Wen has suggested this may be the time to end mask mandates, Feigl-Ding pushed back.

FORMER CDC DIRECTOR PUSHES BACK ON MANDATORY SCHOOL MASK MANDATES: THE SCHOOL SETTING IS A SAFE SETTING

"I vehemently disagree," Feigl-Ding said.

"We know many schools don’t have masks, so where there are masks, that is in certain ways the stopgap against transmission," he explained. "And we know that with omicron, it’s actually more severe in children than in adults."

On Feb. 2, fellow MSNBC guest Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel made a similar claim on "Andrea Mitchell Reports" when he suggested that unvaccinated children would be "likely" to get a "serious" case of omicron.

"With the omicron variant, kids are either going to get the vaccine or they’re likely to get a serious condition of omicron. Having omicron with the vaccine is almost invariably going to be better and safer for children," Emanuel said.

This claim was lambasted by critics as "fearmongering" for pushing a theory that had "zero evidence."

AS VACCINE DEADLINE LOOMS, FIREFIGHTERS RALLY AGAINST NYC MANDATES THAT COULD MEAN TERMINATION FOR MANY

Similarly, several Twitter users criticized Feigl-Ding for pushing "Covid misinformation."

According to a study from Reuters, children were actually less likely to be getting sick from omicron than other variants. Overall, children have been less likely to get severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19 than other age groups. In addition, omicron was found to create less severe infections than other variants across all age groups.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP