Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

MSNBC analyst argues omicron 'more severe' in children than adults

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding pushed back against ending mask mandates

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Time for Biden to 'axe the mask' mandates: Alfredo Ortiz Video

Time for Biden to 'axe the mask' mandates: Alfredo Ortiz

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz and Democratic strategist Kristen Hawn discuss the social impact of mask mandates on 'Your World.'

MSNBC contributor Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding became the latest guest to claim the omicron coronavirus variant could pose a serious threat to school children.

On Wednesday, Feigl-Ding appeared on "The Mehdi Hassan Show" on Peacock to discuss the rollback of mask mandates in some Democrat-run states. Although even CNN contributor Dr. Leana Wen has suggested this may be the time to end mask mandates, Feigl-Ding pushed back. 

FORMER CDC DIRECTOR PUSHES BACK ON MANDATORY SCHOOL MASK MANDATES: THE SCHOOL SETTING IS A SAFE SETTING 

The Washington Post published an opinion piece condemning parent’s right. 

The Washington Post published an opinion piece condemning parent’s right.  (i)

"I vehemently disagree," Feigl-Ding said.

"We know many schools don’t have masks, so where there are masks, that is in certain ways the stopgap against transmission," he explained. "And we know that with omicron, it’s actually more severe in children than in adults."

On Feb. 2, fellow MSNBC guest Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel made a similar claim on "Andrea Mitchell Reports" when he suggested that unvaccinated children would be "likely" to get a "serious" case of omicron.

"With the omicron variant, kids are either going to get the vaccine or they’re likely to get a serious condition of omicron. Having omicron with the vaccine is almost invariably going to be better and safer for children," Emanuel said.

This claim was lambasted by critics as "fearmongering" for pushing a theory that had "zero evidence."

A New York teacher gives a lesson to masked students in their classroom at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 last September.

A New York teacher gives a lesson to masked students in their classroom at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 last September. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

AS VACCINE DEADLINE LOOMS, FIREFIGHTERS RALLY AGAINST NYC MANDATES THAT COULD MEAN TERMINATION FOR MANY 

Similarly, several Twitter users criticized Feigl-Ding for pushing "Covid misinformation."

Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Carolyn Ruyle prepares a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Lurie Children's hospital Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Health officials hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) 

Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Carolyn Ruyle prepares a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Lurie Children's hospital Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Health officials hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

According to a study from Reuters, children were actually less likely to be getting sick from omicron than other variants. Overall, children have been less likely to get severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19 than other age groups. In addition, omicron was found to create less severe infections than other variants across all age groups.

 Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.