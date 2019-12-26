New York DA touts state's largest MS-13 crackdown

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini on Thursday touted New York law enforcement arresting nearly 100 MS-13 members and associates, a sophisticated operation that is considered the largest crackdown on the gang in the state’s history.

However, “they will attempt to recalibrate and that’s why we need to remain vigilant,” Sini told “America’s Newsroom.”

Sini was part of the two-year investigation involving law enforcement from the local to the federal level in Suffolk County, one of the gangs’ longtime hotbeds.

Sini told reporters last week that investigators arrested 96 members and associates of the gang, who have been charged with crimes ranging from conspiracy to commit murder to drug trafficking to weapons sales. The ages of those arrested ranged from 16 to 59 and included U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants, he added.

Sources told the New York Post that most of the arrests took place last Thursday and Friday morning.

Sini said throughout the investigation, crews recovered drugs in gang members' possession such as cocaine and fentanyl, as well as handguns and over $200,000 in cash. Investigators' efforts resulted in the arrests of the leaders of nine cliques of the gang operating in Suffolk County -- and foiled seven alleged murder plots, he added.

Sini said that during the course of the investigation, law enforcement was able to obtain wiretaps in more than 215 phones, “generating an enormous amount of intelligence.”

He also said that the MS-13’s Parkview clique tried to develop more leaders and recruit members. He also said the group sent money to El Salvador, indicating that the crime organization was “alive and well” on Long Island.

“We targeted those members and that clique for strategic prosecutions and we decimated that clique,” Sini said.

He also warned that MS-13 remained an international transnational gang engaging in violence for sport.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Leland Vittert contributed to this report.