Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore argued that Israel should be less concerned with their Palestinian neighbors and instead view White Christians as their true enemy.

Many voters in Michigan, particularly Muslim and Arab-Americans, have called on President Biden to establish an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. One hundred thousand people from those communities and others marked the "uncommitted" box on their ballots during the Michigan primary, as a warning to Biden that they may stay home on Election Day if he continues his current stance on Israel.

Moore, who is from Michigan himself, argued on MSNBC’s "Ayman" Saturday that, "My fear, and the reason why those of us started this campaign, is to basically save Biden from himself," arguing that if Biden continues to lose voters for his stance in the Israel-Hamas war, he risks losing the election to Donald Trump.

Moore implored White viewers, "I’m just asking you, fellow White people, what would you do? What would you do? And why is there an open-air prison called Gaza, for 15 years?"

He went on to argue that rather than Palestinians, it is "White, European-centric Christians" around the globe who are the true enemies of the Jewish people.

"You know, when people are in prison, it’s because they’ve committed a crime. Can somebody right now tell me what the crime is that the Palestinian people, as a group of people, have committed? What is the crime?" the filmmaker asked. "Because according to my knowledge of history, the enemies of Israel, who have been persecuting the Israelis, the Jewish people of this world who have been persecuted for 5,000 years. But for the last 2,000 years, most of the persecution has come from White, European-centric Christians. That’s been your enemy."

He cited examples of European oppression of the Jewish faith and people including the Holocaust during World War II and the Spanish Inquisition.

"No Palestinian helped to build Auschwitz. No Palestinian stood on the docks of New York City, when boatloads of Jewish refugees tried to escape the Holocaust, came here, to be protected by this country, and were turned away from the docks in New York, and sent back to Germany to die. No Palestinian did that, no Palestinian ran the Spanish Inquisition."

The Spanish Inquisition, established in the 15th century by Catholic Monarchs, was originally intended to identify those practicing beliefs outside Catholicism and convert them. This resulted in hundreds of thousands of forced conversions, the persecution of former Jewish people and Muslims, as well as mass expulsions of non-believers from Spain.

Moore went on to argue, "Your enemy is not the Palestinian people. It is White, Christian European people, who have been slaughtering Jews for the last 2,000 years. And let’s just call it for what it is. Why are they in an open-air prison? Why are 2 million of them in an open-air prison?"