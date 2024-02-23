Expand / Collapse search
Michael Moore mockingly pretends live 'embryos' are disrupting his MSNBC hit in abortion segment

Moore previously claimed women cared more about abortion than sky-high gas prices

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Michael Moore says sperm or eggs will be considered human life after controversial court ruling on IVF Video

Michael Moore says sperm or eggs will be considered human life after controversial court ruling on IVF

Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore argued sperm or eggs would be considered babies soon because of an Alabama Supreme Court ruling deeming embryos unborn children.

Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore pretended "embryos" were running behind him during a live interview on MSNBC on Thursday, in an act to mock a court ruling that deemed frozen embryos unborn children.

As Moore was being introduced to the program, he looked behind him and shouted "Hey, keep it down out there!"

He quickly explained to host Ari Melber that "a bunch of little embryos [were] running up and down the hallway, you know, twenty-four hours after they're declared legally children."

Moore was referring to a recent controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling on IVF treatments which found that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. The decision was handed down as a result of wrongful death cases filed by couples whose frozen embryos were accidentally destroyed by fertility clinics.

ALABAMA PROVIDERS SUSPEND IVF TREATMENTS AFTER STATE COURT'S RULING AS FERTILITY EXPERTS WEIGH IN

Frozen embryos

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are considered children after couples brought a wrongful death suit when their embryos were destroyed in a clinic accident.   (BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

"First it was, you had a baby. That was called the baby’s birthday. It came out of the mother. That wasn’t good enough. So then we had to make fetuses somehow human beings, not fetuses. That wasn’t good enough. Now, embryos, as of yesterday, at least in the state of Alabama, are now ‘children,’" Moore continued.

He claimed pro-life activists would eventually demand that sperm or eggs be considered "human life."

"So what’s next, Ari? What’s before embryo? That’s a fertilized egg. It's the sperm and the egg. That’s their next step. ‘The egg is human life! The sperm is human life!’" he argued.

MICHAEL MOORE MANSPLAINS IT'S ‘CONDESCENDING’ TO ASSUME WOMEN CARE MORE ABOUT GAS PRICES THAN ABORTION

photo of Ari Melber and Michael Moore on MSNBC

Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore pretended embryos were "running up and down" his hallway during a live hit on MSNBC. (MSNBC/Screenshot)

Moore claimed that anytime a man has "a thought" and "decides to act on it" he will be destroying millions of "potential human lives." 

"So I just want to encourage the Christian nationalists to stay with this, it’s important, you’re protecting life," he continued to mock.

Melber commended his guest's far-fetched argument, arguing laws are built on precedents like this.

"What you're saying is also quite serious and logically true," he said. "The way law works…it's built on certain planks and precedents."

outside of the Alabama supreme court building

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a ruling critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatments.  (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

Justices for the state court ruled this week that an 1872 state law allowing parents to sue over the death of a minor child "applies to all unborn children, regardless of their location."

"Unborn children are ‘children’ ... without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics," Justice Jay Mitchell wrote in the ruling.

The court decision has led to a halt in IVF services at some locations in the state and protests from fertility providers.

Fox News' Melissa Rudy contributed to this article.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.