Michael Moore mockingly pretends live 'embryos' are disrupting his MSNBC hit in abortion segment

Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore pretended "embryos" were running behind him during a live interview on MSNBC on Thursday, in an act to mock a court ruling that deemed frozen embryos unborn children.

As Moore was being introduced to the program, he looked behind him and shouted "Hey, keep it down out there!"

He quickly explained to host Ari Melber that "a bunch of little embryos [were] running up and down the hallway, you know, twenty-four hours after they're declared legally children."

Moore was referring to a recent controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling on IVF treatments which found that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. The decision was handed down as a result of wrongful death cases filed by couples whose frozen embryos were accidentally destroyed by fertility clinics.

"First it was, you had a baby. That was called the baby’s birthday. It came out of the mother. That wasn’t good enough. So then we had to make fetuses somehow human beings, not fetuses. That wasn’t good enough. Now, embryos, as of yesterday, at least in the state of Alabama, are now ‘children,’" Moore continued.

He claimed pro-life activists would eventually demand that sperm or eggs be considered "human life."

"So what’s next, Ari? What’s before embryo? That’s a fertilized egg. It's the sperm and the egg. That’s their next step. ‘The egg is human life! The sperm is human life!’" he argued.

Moore claimed that anytime a man has "a thought" and "decides to act on it" he will be destroying millions of "potential human lives."

"So I just want to encourage the Christian nationalists to stay with this, it’s important, you’re protecting life," he continued to mock.

Melber commended his guest's far-fetched argument, arguing laws are built on precedents like this.

"What you're saying is also quite serious and logically true," he said. "The way law works…it's built on certain planks and precedents."

Justices for the state court ruled this week that an 1872 state law allowing parents to sue over the death of a minor child "applies to all unborn children, regardless of their location."

"Unborn children are ‘children’ ... without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics," Justice Jay Mitchell wrote in the ruling.

The court decision has led to a halt in IVF services at some locations in the state and protests from fertility providers.

