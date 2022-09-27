Expand / Collapse search
Montana sheriff visits border, sounds alarm about meth in schools: 'What I saw will rip your heart out'

Lewis and Clark County sheriff says seizures of meth and fentanyl rising, heroin trafficking going down

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
One of the devastating consequences of the ongoing border crisis is the influx of lethal drugs that have poured into communities throughout the U.S., a Montana sheriff warned on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday. 

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said he fears that methamphetamine being brought from the border is on its way into schools in his community. 

"What happens on the border is going to make it through the entire United States. That does not stay on the border," said Dutton. 

FLORIDA POLICE UNIT SEIZES ENOUGH FENTANYL TO KILL 1.5 MILLION ADULTS

Video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting Director of Field Operations for San Diego Field Office showed methamphetamine seized at the border in San Diego.

Video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting Director of Field Operations for San Diego Field Office showed methamphetamine seized at the border in San Diego. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Dutton went down to the southern border and witnessed the crisis firsthand and is now raising concern that the crisis will affect his county. 

"The intelligence that they are gathering is that heroin being trafficked across the border is going down substantially and meth is certainly on the rise. A substantial amount of meth is being brought over in a pure quantity, and it's going to arrive in a community near you. We need to do something about this," he said.

Dutton described to host Todd Piro what he witnessed at the border. 

"The cartels are extremely, extremely organized. They don't fear the United States. The Border Patrol has been relegated back to processing and not apprehension," he explained.

"What I saw will rip your heart out. The young ladies. I've been doing this business for 37 years. I can look at someone and have a pretty good idea, which I did. They've been raped," said Dutton, explaining that migrants are making the dangerous journey because they "just want a better life" but are being "enslaved by cartels" in order to get to the border.

Dutton's warnings come amid the surge of fentanyl into the country. 

Two men were arrested in the largest single fentanyl bust in the history of the Phoenix Police Department with the seizure of more than one million pills, authorities said Friday. 

Law enforcement agencies across the country are seeing bigger fentanyl seizures as drug cartels ramp up smuggling efforts.

In Oregon, authorities recently seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth inside a vehicle 

