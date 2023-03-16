Mom vows to take action after teacher encouraged her daughter to eat insects for climate change project

A Utah mom is demanding answers from her local school district after her child was encouraged by her teacher to eat grasshoppers as part of a school project on climate change.

Amanda Wright unloaded on the Nebo School District during an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday after her sixth-grade daughter was instructed to write an argumentative essay in favor of humans eating insects for their protein instead of cows – which some experts say are destroying the Ozone layer with methane gas – for a climate change assignment. The assignment did not permit students to disagree with the premise Some students were given extra credit as an incentive to eat the insects.

Wright said she contacted the Spring Canyon Middle school's principal Alison Hansen, questioning the assignment which she said made her daughter uncomfortable. However, Wright said shewas brushed off in a series of "very condescending" and "absolutely rude" exchanges.

"I already went to the school and had a meeting with the principal and six other staff and nothing was done. So I am planning on taking this to the district," she told host Jesse Watters. "I am definitely upset. This is an uncomfortable topic that they’re pushing this agenda on our children, and I’m definitely going to be taking this way up the ladder further."

Wright's daughter Sage, who joined her in the Fox News interview, said she challenged her teacher Kim Cutler on why students were unable to "state our opinion and write that we shouldn't be eating bugs," but was told there is a lack of evidence to support any opposing arguments.

"There's only one right answer to this essay," Cutler can be heard saying in cell phone footage captured by Wright. "And it's that Americans should be eating bugs. Everyone in the world is eating them, it's healthy for the environment, and there's just, there's only one right answer."

"It's kind of weird that I gave you a topic where there is only one right answer," she continued. "We don't want to eat bugs and it's gross. But should we be eating bugs? Yeah, because we're killing the world by raising cows and animals. So we need to, not get rid of cows, but like, try to balance our diet so that not so much of our land is being used to raise cows, cause it's killing the Ozone layer."

Amanda Wright told Fox News Digital she believed the kids were being subjected to "indoctrination" into a " dark climate change religion ."

Cutler later apologized, explaining to Wright that the "indoctrination" that humans must eat bugs to protect the environment was provided in a district training .

She explained that she did not know there were downsides to eating bugs – and apologized for not allowing students to write about an alternative perspective.

"I am not aware of the agenda part," Cutler said. "I am sorry for that… it wasn't intending to harm anyone."

The school district defended the assignment In a statement to Fox News, arguing that the bugs were purchased from a commercial site that is "safe for consumption" and that the teacher offered another topic once parental concerns were voiced.

"On the questions about extra credit: Yes, the teacher said sure you can have bonus points, almost as an afterthought. There are multiple opportunities for extra credit or bonus points in this class," the district said. "Remember this particular assignment is about finding facts versus opinions to support writing an argumentative essay," the spokesperson added.

While the district encouraged parents and students to raise concerns with their office, Wright said it is they who are responsible for approving the curriculum and pushing their "agenda" onto students.

"I honestly don’t know what the protocol is for this. I’m not sure what – if the teacher is going to get any heat in this. I’m more concerned about the district and where this curriculum came from and also the principal of the school being very condescending in emails that were sent by concerned parents," she told Watters. "Her response was just absolutely rude and trying to make it look like my daughter had these videos out of context which I don’t appreciate."

Sage said she felt uncomfortable returning to school after she and her mom voiced concerns with the assignment.

"It was kind of awkward going back to school after we talked about this topic," she said.



