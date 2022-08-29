Mollie Hemingway slams 'really dangerous' video telling students not to call police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway slammed a controversial video from the Barnard Center for Research on Women, advising students to avoid calling the cops if they witness a racist or transphobic attack. On "Outnumbered" Monday, Hemingway called the video - which was shown to Denver high school students - a "really dangerous and false" message to send to young people.

DENVER STUDENTS TOLD IN VIDEO TO ‘AVOID POLICE’ IF THEY SEE A RACIST, VIOLENT ATTACK

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: There's so much stuff that's happening in schools and, only when it comes to light, do you have some school districts say, 'Well, maybe that went too far.' This is really dangerous and false to tell children that police are something that only adds to problems in a community. It's so elitist. In many communities, the police operate not just to take care of crime, but also almost as community workers. To tell them not to be there really harms those communities. All of these policies the Democrats have been pushing in terms of hating on the police have led to huge upticks in violence and crime, in murders. The murder rate in Portland is something like three times what it was just a couple of years ago, and it might seem cute and fun to tell kids things like this, but it's really dangerous and there are really people who need help who won't get it because of hateful things like this.

