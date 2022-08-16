Mollie Hemingway slams Democrats' 'ludicrous' defense of IRS hiring 87,000 agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway slammed the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act for bolstering the IRS, calling the move "ludicrous" as the agency is expected to hire 87,000 more agents. Hemingway joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss how the mass hiring is a part of an "orchestrated campaign" to "target average Americans."

WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER WON'T SAY IF 87,000 NEW IRS AGENTS WILL AUDIT THOSE MAKING UNDER $400,000

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Wealthy corporations and individuals definitely have the means and have always had the means to protect themselves against intrusive audits and other bureaucratic regulations that come from the federal government. It is ludicrous to pretend that this hiring of 87,000 agents and the arming of these IRS agents is being done to go after wealthy corporations or wealthy individuals. It's to go after average Americans, and it's part of an orchestrated campaign to kind of target Americans and have and have the federal government be at war with those Americans. It is interesting that this... So-called Inflation Reduction Act, I saw a poll showing that only 15% believed that it would reduce inflation, and that makes sense because there's nothing in the bill that would reduce inflation.

