Mollie Hemingway says Biden DOJ turned common document disputes into a 'big, crazy thing' with Trump raid

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced he also discovered classified documents in his Indiana home, entangling him in the drama surrounding President Biden. Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway reacted to the news on "Outnumbered" Tuesday, arguing what was once a "fairly common paperwork dispute" has transformed in a "big, crazy" ordeal due to the Department of Justice's handling of the situation with former President Trump.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE DISCOVERED CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN INDIANA HOME

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: We have multiple issues here. One is that there are so many classified documents going around that I bet Mike Pence will not even be the last person who was a vice president or president to make this kind of announcement. And we do need transparency. And we can't have self-government without transparency. But really, this entire thing, this type of dispute is common. Even what Biden is going through is somewhat common. President Obama had paperwork disputes with the National Archives that are ongoing. What really made this whole thing different is when the National Archives and the Department of Justice took a fairly common paperwork dispute with a former president, one they despise, and they turned it into this big, crazy thing of raiding the home. And now all of a sudden they're being hoisted by their own petard, where they now have to deal with the fact that there are problems with every former president and vice president that they're handling differently.