Pedro Gonzalez warns GOP voters: Mitt Romney, Spencer Cox will 'stab you in the back'

GOP voters should be wary of Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Chronicles Magazine associate editor Pedro Gonzalez said Wednesday, telling Tucker Carlson that Romney and others will "stab you in the back" and betray their constituency to appease the "woke" establishment.

"[Republicans] don't do anything unless you basically push them in that direction, unless you hold their feet to the fire," Gonzalez said. "It really can’t be stressed enough that Republicans are not your friends. At critical moments, at pivotal junctures, they will stab you in the back, like Spencer Cox tried to do."

Gonzalez referred to Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, who has repeatedly supported socially liberal proposals despite presiding over one of the most conservative populations in the country. Cox and Romney have both come under fire for abandoning their GOP base, with Romney confirming this week that he will stray from the caucus to vote in favor of confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

"These people are siding with those who would prey upon our children, whether it comes down to critical race theory, or their sexualization and ultimately, this grassroots battle for our kids is a war for the future," he told Carlson.

Gonzalez said that when leaders like Cox and Romney, "get their way, families lose."

"Thankfully, Utah seems like one of these rare examples where there is a large, growing contingency of Republican lawmakers who are at least proceeding from the understanding that I need to do what my constituents want me to do in order for me to fulfill my role in office, [but] not a lot of Republicans are getting that message."