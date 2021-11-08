Expand / Collapse search
Missouri Attorney General on 11 states suing Biden over vaccine mandate: Federal government has ‘no authority'

Several state attorneys general sue Biden over vaccine mandate

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Missouri Attorney General on 11 states suing Biden over vaccine mandate: Federal government has ‘no authority to do this’ Video

Missouri Attorney General on 11 states suing Biden over vaccine mandate: Federal government has ‘no authority to do this’

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argues the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate is ‘unconstitutional.’

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argued on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the Federal government has "no authority" to mandate vaccines.

ERIC SCHMITT: This action by Osha here is unprecedented, breathtaking and unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise. There is simply no authority in the constitution at all for this kind of authority by Osha. The federal government is supposed to be a government of limited powers. The states gave them limited powers. Securing the border happens to be one of them. Requiring the vaccination of nearly 100 million Americans isn’t one of them. There is no statutory authority for this. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.