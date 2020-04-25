Mississippi medical center hit by coronavirus and tornado gets masks donated from nonprofit

"America's News HQ" co-anchor Eric Shawn highlighted Saturday how one nonprofit group helped get masks to a Mississippi medical center combating not only the coronavirus but also the fallout from a recent tornado in the area.

"When we were planning our response to the COVID pandemic, we knew from very early on that maintaining an adequate supply of PPE [personal protective equipment], especially masks, would be challenging," said Dr. Theresa Camp-Rogers, chief quality officer at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Miss. "And our response to that challenge was to have a community mask drive. And as part of that community mask drive project we happened upon, thankfully, we happened upon Mask Match."

Mask-Match.com's mission is to get masks to medical professionals who need them in the battle to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"We pride ourselves on speed and making it also as easy for people to help as possible," Mask-Match.com co-founder Liz Klinger said. "So in about one month, we've mobilized thousands of Americans around the country to send spare masks to health care workers who need them now."

Camp-Rogers also explained how the nonprofit helped the medical center deal with recent tornado activity.

"So the battle during the coronavirus pandemic took a different turn on Easter Sunday... During those tornadoes, 57 of our employees had their homes damaged or destroyed," Camp-Rogers said.

"What we were able to do after that tornado was [talk] to Mask Match again and use masks in the recovery effort. And by using the masks and the recovery effort, we've been able to we feel like fulfill our public health responsibility and giving those masks back to the community for those people that are working side by side, helping our community recover from that devastating tornado."