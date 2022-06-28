Mississippi has no 'intention' to ban contraceptives after SCOTUS abortion decision: Miss. Governor Reeves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves revealed that his state has no "intention" to ban any contraceptives on the heels of Roe v. Wade's reversal Tuesday on "Your World."

GOV. REEVES: The way in which the process works here in Mississippi is our attorney general was given the responsibility to certify that, in fact, Roe v Wade had been overturned. She did so yesterday. There's a 10-day period for that certification to go into effect. Not surprising, the Jackson Women's Health Organization - the same group that had sued in the Dobbs case - filed a lawsuit yesterday asking our state Supreme Court to overturn that decision. It'll go through the process, but we're hopeful that that litigation will be done quickly. We are hopeful that the Mississippi Supreme Court will rule in our favor and allow our trigger law to go into effect.

Certainly, we don't have any intention in our state of banning any contraceptives. That is not a conversation that we've had internally. Nor do I expect there to be one. With respect to Plan C, we are actually doing the legal research now … to determine particularly as it relates to telemedicine and physicians and what responsibilities they have within our state to follow the laws. And we're working on that as we speak.

