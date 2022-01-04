Missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery's parents had 'custody issues' prior to disappearance, Grace learns

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace raised questions in the case of the missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery who was reported missing two years after her disappearance in an episode of "Crime Stories" released Tuesday.

Montgomery, a visually impaired little girl from Manchester, New Hampshire, was reported missing in December — two years after she was last seen when police responded to a home in the city in October 2019. Police described her absence as "very concerning," but declined to share what her family knows about her last whereabouts.

Harmony’s mother, Crys Renee Sorey, pleaded for information on Facebook after a relative wrote on social media that the 7-year-old was "known to be in the custody of her father."

Blair Miller, the adopted father of Harmony's younger brother Jamison, told Grace he was not notified that Harmony was missing until last week. Miller described "custody issues" between the children's parents, adding that he was under the belief that Harmony had been living with her father throughout the pandemic.

Last week though, Miller said, "the mom called us frantically, almost in a sense of, ‘See, I told you something was wrong.' And we had a feeling something was wrong too. We kept encouraging her to … get in touch with the police and social services. She couldn’t get in touch with the father. He had blocked her."

Miller said Harmony and her brother were in and out of foster homes prior to Jameson's adoption. When Miller inquired about also adopting Harmony, he was told she had reunited with her biological father and that the case was "closed."

"We're having a hard time understanding it all right now," Miller said. "We're retracing every bit of paperwork we were ever given to try to understand what the situation was … because there are a lot of serious questions."

Grace slammed Sorey, telling her guests that "it would be a cold day in hell that I go two years and I don't know where my child is."

"I don't care if she has visitation or custody or what," Grace said. "You know where your child is. I mean, this is crazy talk."

By Monday, authorities announced a combined $12,500 reward for information about Harmony’s whereabouts, as well as a 24-hour tip line for the case that is still being investigated as a missing person’s case. Authorities request the public report all information that could be helpful to the case at 603-203-6060.

