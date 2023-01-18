'Missed Kamala being sworn in:' Twitter users mock WH press secretary calling Kamala Harris 'the president'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t escape the scrutiny of Twitter users on Wednesday after she mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris "the president" during a conference.

Jean-Pierre initially brought up Harris when discussing the vice president’s plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision at a speaking engagement in Florida on Sunday. While reiterating that "the president and the vice president remain committed to fighting these extreme attacks on women and expanding access to reproductive care," she apparently used President Biden’s title when referring to Harris.

"This Sunday, the president will speak about the fight to secure women’s fundamental right to reproductive healthcare in the face of these attacks," Jean-Pierre said. "She will talk about what’s at stake for millions of women across the country and most importantly, the need for Congress to codify the protections of Roe into law."

She did not correct herself for the mistake or appear to notice the slip-up.

Social media users took notice of the mistake by both mocking the White House press secretary and questioning whether or not it was actually a Freudian slip.

"She’s so bad at her job," comedian Tim Young tweeted.

"It is bizarre that President Biden and his White House Press Secretary keep referring to Kamala Harris as the ‘President.’ This happens again and again. Is this standard? Did President Trump or President Obama refer to their VPs as the ‘President’? Did their Press Secretary?" Outsports writer Cyd Zeigler asked.

Radio host Mike Opelka joked, "I took a 30 minute Power Nap and missed Kamala being sworn in?"

Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs wrote, "Will be interesting to see if the official WH transcript corrects this...Also, GOP won back the House, Roe v. Wade isn't getting 'codified' any time soon, not to mention that the bill being addressed here would actually radically expanded it."

"They keep skipping ahead in the script," Substack writer Jim Treacher remarked.

"WATCH: according to Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris is already president," California Senate candidate James Bradley promoted.

Biden himself made the same mistake a few times and called Harris the president. As recently as Jan. 5, he referred to "President Harris" for her work on the southern border.

"President Harris led this effort, led this effort to make this better in the countries from which they are leaving," Biden said. "Thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala."