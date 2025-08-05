Miranda Devine says Trump told her he regrets being 'so merciful' to Hillary Clinton in first term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told Fox News host Will Caine on Monday that President Donald Trump wanted accountability over "Russiagate" against Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

"I think the reason that I think there will be accountability this term is because President Trump told me that he regrets now being so merciful to Hillary Clinton in his first term," Devine told Cain in his podcast, "Will Cain Country."

Devine interviewed Trump on her "Pod Force One" podcast last week, where he claimed Obama had committed treason after DNI Tulsi Gabbard accused his administration of promoting a "contrived narrative" that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump, which led to a sprawling collusion investigation that dominated his first term in office.

"He realizes now that accountability is a deterrent, that these people, they need to be heads on pikes," Devine said.

"So whether it's Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton, certainly John Brennan and James Clapper, there are allegations quite firmly evidenced of perjury and also conspiracy," she added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi directed her staff Monday to act on the criminal referral from Gabbard related to the alleged conspiracy to tie Trump to Russia, and the Department of Justice is now opening a grand jury investigation into the matter, Fox News Digital reported on Monday.

Bondi personally ordered an unnamed federal prosecutor to initiate legal proceedings and the prosecutor is expected to present department evidence to a grand jury, which would allow the department to secure a potential indictment — according to a letter from Bondi reviewed by Fox News Digital and a source familiar with the investigation.

"What they've done is so bad for this country. And it really started right at the 2016 election," Trump claimed of Gabbard's findings during his conversation with Devine. "And there's a difference when you know it — and when you know it, and it's all written down for you. I mean, it's all there. It's right there. The orders, the memos, the whole thing. It's right there."

The president went on to call out Obama, who has denied the allegations. Trump also discussed Hillary Clinton and the "terrible things she did with the Steele Dossier."

