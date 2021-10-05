Devine: Hunter Biden has a lot of 'chutzpah' for hosting lavish art shows while under investigation

It takes a lot of "chutzpah" for Hunter Biden to host lavish art shows while under federal investigation for money laundering, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Tuesday.

The younger Biden hosted an art show in Hollywood last week for several California elites, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Approximately 200 people reportedly attended the Hollywood event. Biden's high-flying New York City art dealer, Georges Berges, is selling his artwork with prices ranging from $75,000 to $500,000.

"We know that Hunter Biden is under investigation for money laundering, among other problems, and we know that the art world is notorious for being a venue for money laundering, so it really takes a lot of chutzpah for him to do this," Devine told Carlson.

"But," she went on, "that’s the byword I think for the Biden administration is shamelessness. It’s shameless that the president isn’t even pretending to distance himself from what is going on he keeps on hiding behind this mirage of being a kindly, fatherly family man when he’s been in on this influence-peddling enrichment program from the start."

Hunter Biden’s art dealings have come under scrutiny for the ethical conundrum the White House has boxed itself into by allowing the anonymous sale of the artwork.

The anonymous sales of the president’s son’s artwork could be an avenue for anyone rich enough — including, potentially, American adversaries — to buy their way into the Biden family’s, and President Biden’s, good graces critics say.

"His father is the president and whatever grift he’s up to, it’s really Joe Biden’s grift, the president’s grift and now it’s the White House’s grift, so is everyone’s problem, particularly the Democrats and anyone who goes to these Hunter Biden art shows," Devine said.

"If they go, they are legitimizing what is really just a racket."