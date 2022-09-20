Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Miranda Devine: Biden's '60 Minutes' interview was 'embarrassment' to CBS

President Biden's '60 Minutes' segment was first televised interview with American journalist since February

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
This is how Hunter Biden came up in President Biden's '60 Minutes' interview Video

This is how Hunter Biden came up in President Biden's '60 Minutes' interview

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine reacts to President Biden's recent '60 Minutes' interview on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine shared her key takeaways from President Biden's recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview on" The Ingraham Angle."

MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary. You know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in-person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about. 

BIDEN INJECTS SOME UNCERTAINTY INTO 2024 WITH HIS ‘MUCH TOO EARLY’ RE-ELECTION COMMENT

And it was just a softball and an acceptance of an outright lie. I mean, in his own words, Joe Biden says, 'I never observed anything untoward.' But he told us he didn't know anything about the business dealings. So how would he know what to observe or what not to observe? It was ridiculous and really an embarrassment to '60 Minutes' and CBS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Biden's first interview in 200+ days is a total joke Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.