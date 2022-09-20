Miranda Devine: Biden's '60 Minutes' interview was 'embarrassment' to CBS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine shared her key takeaways from President Biden's recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview on" The Ingraham Angle."

MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary. You know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in-person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about.

BIDEN INJECTS SOME UNCERTAINTY INTO 2024 WITH HIS ‘MUCH TOO EARLY’ RE-ELECTION COMMENT

And it was just a softball and an acceptance of an outright lie. I mean, in his own words, Joe Biden says, 'I never observed anything untoward.' But he told us he didn't know anything about the business dealings. So how would he know what to observe or what not to observe? It was ridiculous and really an embarrassment to '60 Minutes' and CBS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: