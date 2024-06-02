Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis-St. Paul

Minnesota mayor thanks President Biden for canceling his student loans

Mayor Melvin Carter said, 'Thank you, Mr. President!'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter proudly declared on Wednesday that his student loans had officially been canceled. 

The Minnesota mayor posted a screenshot of his Mohela account, the site used to manage and make student loan payments. His account read $0.00.

"Thank you, Mr. President!" he wrote.

Carter also used an X post from President Biden’s account that stood by Biden’s decision to circumvent a Supreme Court ruling to "relieve" student debt.

President Biden and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tanked President Biden for canceling his student debt. (Getty Images)

ST. PAUL RESIDENTS CONFRONT LOCAL LEADERS ABOUT 'GARBAGE CAN' OF A CITY AMID RISING CRIME RATES

"The Supreme Court tried to block me from relieving student debt. But they didn’t stop me. I’ve relieved student debt for over 5 million Americans. I’m going to keep going," Biden's post read.

It included a video of the president who added, "A significant number of Black voters. So you can chase your dreams, start a family, buy your first home, start a business and so much more."

According to GovSalaries.com, Carter earned approximately $132,000 serving as mayor in 2021.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Paul mayor’s office for a comment.

Bidens student loan debt forgiveness

Biden has frequently boasted defying a Supreme Court ruling that deemed his student debt relief plan unconstitutional. (Fox News)

In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that federal law does not allow Biden's secretary of education to cancel more than $430 billion in student loan debt. Biden promised at the time that his administration would continue to push for his student debt relief plan.

In February, he announced that Savings on Valuable Education (SAVE) plan that cancels debt for enrolled borrowers who have been in repayment for at least 10 years and hold $12,000 or less in student loan debt. Those with larger debts will receive relief after an additional year of payments for every additional $1,000 they borrowed.

BIDEN ACCUSED OF 'SHREDDING THE CONSTITUTION' WITH NEW STUDENT LOAN BAILOUTS: 'A STUNNING ACT OF CONTEMPT'

Biden has bragged at several public events about working around the Supreme Court ruling.

Student Debt

Biden announced a plan to cancel $1.2 billion worth of student debt through a Savings on Valuable Education (SAVE) plan policy. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Early in my term, I announced a major plan to provide millions of working families with debt relief for their college student debt," Biden said. "Tens of millions of people in debt were literally about to be canceled in debts. But my MAGA Republican friends in the Congress, elected officials and special interests stepped in and sued us. And the Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn’t stop me."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.