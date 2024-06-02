Minnesota mayor thanks President Biden for canceling his student loans

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter proudly declared on Wednesday that his student loans had officially been canceled.

The Minnesota mayor posted a screenshot of his Mohela account, the site used to manage and make student loan payments. His account read $0.00.

"Thank you, Mr. President!" he wrote.

Carter also used an X post from President Biden’s account that stood by Biden’s decision to circumvent a Supreme Court ruling to "relieve" student debt.

"The Supreme Court tried to block me from relieving student debt. But they didn’t stop me. I’ve relieved student debt for over 5 million Americans. I’m going to keep going," Biden's post read.

It included a video of the president who added, "A significant number of Black voters. So you can chase your dreams, start a family, buy your first home, start a business and so much more."

According to GovSalaries.com, Carter earned approximately $132,000 serving as mayor in 2021.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Paul mayor’s office for a comment.

In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that federal law does not allow Biden's secretary of education to cancel more than $430 billion in student loan debt. Biden promised at the time that his administration would continue to push for his student debt relief plan.

In February, he announced that Savings on Valuable Education (SAVE) plan that cancels debt for enrolled borrowers who have been in repayment for at least 10 years and hold $12,000 or less in student loan debt. Those with larger debts will receive relief after an additional year of payments for every additional $1,000 they borrowed.

Biden has bragged at several public events about working around the Supreme Court ruling.

"Early in my term, I announced a major plan to provide millions of working families with debt relief for their college student debt," Biden said. "Tens of millions of people in debt were literally about to be canceled in debts. But my MAGA Republican friends in the Congress, elected officials and special interests stepped in and sued us. And the Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn’t stop me."

