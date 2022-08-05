Minnesota is getting lost to radical policies: Attorney general candidate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jim Schultz, Minnesota attorney general candidate, explained what's turned Minneapolis into a "shooting range" and how liberal policies have been disastrous for the state Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

JIM SCHULTZ: It's been a painful few years in this state. I grew up in this state. I'm a fifth-generation Minnesotan and I feel it, and Minnesotans feel generally that we're losing the state… It's because of these radical policies embraced by Keith Ellison and Ilhan Omar and our terrible governor, Tim Walz, that have led us to this current point. I call it a manmade disaster — the manmade disaster that has descended upon our state, and we have to turn it around immediately.

MINNESOTA TEEN WHO WAS KILLED IN A STABBING DURING A TUBING TRIP IS MOURNED BY HUNDREDS

…

[Rep. Ilhan Omar] spends all her time in Washington these days, she's completely disconnected from the community, and quite frankly, Keith Ellison is disconnected from the community. If they were connected to the community, they would know there's areas of north Minneapolis that have become a shooting gallery, there's areas of St. Paul where on any given day, you might be carjacked or otherwise, and still they end up embracing these policies that have led to such extraordinary crime and violence in our state. These are two kind of limousine liberals who have embraced policies that have led to incredible violence and destruction in our state.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: