Minnesota elementary school to host 'gender resource fair' with drag story hour, bounce house

The medical director of Children's Minnesota Gender Health Program is set to speak to parents

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
DeSantis exposes sexually explicit books in public schools in press conference Video

DeSantis exposes sexually explicit books in public schools in press conference

Florida parent Quisha King weighs in on how parents can protect their children.

Minneapolis Public Schools is scheduled to host a "gender resource fair" at an elementary school on April 13 that will include a drag story hour for kids. 

The event will feature the medical director of Children's Minnesota Gender Health Program, which provides "puberty blockers, menstrual suppression, and/or gender affirming hormones" to children, according to its website.

"Dr. Angela Goepferd; An advocate and physician at Children’s Hospital will be speaking about supporting young transgender children," the event description posted on the Saint Paul Public Schools' (SPPS) Office of Equity website says.

"There will be a bounce house for kids, snacks, and many local resources centering transgender and non-binary children!" the description continues.

CANADA NEWS STORY INTRODUCING 'NERVOUS' YOUNG CHILDREN TO DRAG PERFORMERS RECEIVES BACKLASH

A CBC broadcast called "Queens and kids in class: An honest conversation about drag, gender and dress-up" was broadcast in March to introduce 'nervous' young children to drag performers.

A CBC broadcast called "Queens and kids in class: An honest conversation about drag, gender and dress-up" was broadcast in March to introduce 'nervous' young children to drag performers. (CBC News/Screenshot)

A flyer for the event reads, "We’re hosting a gathering for families and their gender creative young ones! Join us for community resources, entertainment, food, games and more!"

The schedule on the flyer lists two events at 4:45p, one with Goepferd speaking designated "for adults," the other specified "for kids" is a drag story hour.

DRAG QUEEN STRADDLES GIRL AT NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SCHOOL, VIDEO SHOWS

According to the SPPS Office of Equity's homepage, their mission is as follows: 

"Our goal is to ensure a safe and welcoming school environment that fosters positive self-esteem, respect for others, and academic success for all gender expansive folks, namely our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer questioning, two-spirit, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQ+) students, families, and staff members."

Drag performer arguing with protesters at drag queen story time event, outside Old Nick's Pub in Eugene, Oregon, October 23, 2022. 

Drag performer arguing with protesters at drag queen story time event, outside Old Nick's Pub in Eugene, Oregon, October 23, 2022.  (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)

Parents around the country have expressed concern over LGBTQ content being introduced to impressionable students at a young age. Some states, such as Florida, have banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade school curriculum.

In Florida, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation revoked the Hyatt Regency's license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages after it hosted a Christmas-themed drag show event in which children were present in the audience.

Rich Kuntz, also known as Gidget, reads to children during Drag Queen Story Hour on March 21, 2019. 

Rich Kuntz, also known as Gidget, reads to children during Drag Queen Story Hour on March 21, 2019.  ((Sarah Espedido/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

When reached for comment, Children’s Minnesota referred back to Minneapolis Public Schools. Representatives from the Minneapolis Public Schools, Saint Paul Public Schools and Loring Elementary School did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 