Minnesota elementary school to host 'gender resource fair' with drag story hour, bounce house

Minneapolis Public Schools is scheduled to host a "gender resource fair" at an elementary school on April 13 that will include a drag story hour for kids.

The event will feature the medical director of Children's Minnesota Gender Health Program, which provides "puberty blockers, menstrual suppression, and/or gender affirming hormones" to children, according to its website.

"Dr. Angela Goepferd; An advocate and physician at Children’s Hospital will be speaking about supporting young transgender children," the event description posted on the Saint Paul Public Schools' (SPPS) Office of Equity website says.

"There will be a bounce house for kids, snacks, and many local resources centering transgender and non-binary children!" the description continues.

CANADA NEWS STORY INTRODUCING 'NERVOUS' YOUNG CHILDREN TO DRAG PERFORMERS RECEIVES BACKLASH

A flyer for the event reads, "We’re hosting a gathering for families and their gender creative young ones! Join us for community resources, entertainment, food, games and more!"

The schedule on the flyer lists two events at 4:45p, one with Goepferd speaking designated "for adults," the other specified "for kids" is a drag story hour.

DRAG QUEEN STRADDLES GIRL AT NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SCHOOL, VIDEO SHOWS

According to the SPPS Office of Equity's homepage, their mission is as follows:

"Our goal is to ensure a safe and welcoming school environment that fosters positive self-esteem, respect for others, and academic success for all gender expansive folks, namely our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer questioning, two-spirit, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQ+) students, families, and staff members."

Parents around the country have expressed concern over LGBTQ content being introduced to impressionable students at a young age. Some states, such as Florida, have banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade school curriculum.

In Florida, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation revoked the Hyatt Regency's license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages after it hosted a Christmas-themed drag show event in which children were present in the audience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When reached for comment, Children’s Minnesota referred back to Minneapolis Public Schools. Representatives from the Minneapolis Public Schools, Saint Paul Public Schools and Loring Elementary School did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.