Mike Rowe reflects on Biden's call for unity: It 'starts with our neighbors, and it starts in our ZIP code'

The first step toward bringing Americans together is reengaging with those whose views diametrically oppose yours, "Deadliest Catch" host Mike Rowe told "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday.

Rowe borrowed a line from President John F. Kennedy, telling host Brian Kilmeade that instead of "ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country," Americans should "ask what you can do for your neighbor."

"I don’t know about 'unity', I don’t know about conformity, that’s all macro-thinking," Rowe said while reflecting on President Joe Biden's inaugural address. "This is 'Mike Rowe' thinking ... I don’t think we get out of this because of the government. We are not going to get out of it without the government, but the government can’t possibly take care of what ails us right now."

Rowe went on to describe the situation in America as "biblical."

"I’m not a religious guy," he added, "but a plague is a biblical thing ... This idea that the only way out starts with our neighbors, and it starts in our ZIP code; there's something to that. If we’re going to unify, it has to begin there."

Rowe warned that even if Americans do begin to take those steps, the climate will not be bettered overnight.

"We're going to wake up tomorrow, and half of the country is going to believe in a fundamental way that we have become a systemically racist nation," he said. "The other half of the country is going to believe in a fundamental way that social media and the mainstream media have colluded with one party to help control the narrative. Those two things aren’t going to go away just because Donald Trump went back to Florida.

"We’ve got to look for leaders in places we typically don’t find them, and we have to look for examples in places where we don’t expect to discover them."