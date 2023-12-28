Mike Rowe says 'the days are gone' where work ethic used to be a virtue

"How America Works" host Mike Rowe has been a longtime advocate of a strong work ethic, and now he is warning that the societal attitudes towards the importance of hard work is at stake.

During an appearance on "The Story" Wednesday, Rowe responded to the uproar generated by the year-end email sent by Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah, which was criticized by some as "outrageous" or "terrible."

"Working long hours, being responsive, blending work and life, is not anything to shy away from," Shah's email said in part. "There is not a lot of history of laziness being rewarded with success. Hard work is an essential ingredient in any recipe for success. I embrace this, and the most successful people I know do as well."

"Hard work is essential for success, and a key part of getting things done. Everyone deserves to have a great personal life – everyone manages that in their own way – ambitious people find ways to blend and balance the two," Shah also said in another part of his email.

Rowe said Shah did not realize he would get backlash for his email and that showed the CEO was guilty of being "out of touch" – even if he wasn't necessarily wrong.

"He didn't get the memo that there's a new sheriff in town and this sheriff is in charge of the words. And the words no longer mean what they used to mean. And this is a shame," Rowe- lamented.

Rowe encouraged a renewed focus on the value of hard work and the fulfillment that comes along with it.

"Work ethic used to be a virtue," he said. "And by that, I mean, it was a thing that was completely apolitical. Work ethic was the thing we all aspired to because we all knew in our guts that it could help us."

"Today, that turn of phrase has become like so many other turns of phrase, a kind of triggering dog whistle of sorts," Rowe continued. "It means that if you come out in favor of work ethic, then you are de facto on the side of the greedy, rapacious capitalists who are merely trying to exploit the worker."

Through his show "Dirty Jobs" and various other platforms, Rowe has emphasized the significance of hard work and skilled trades.

He told "The Story" regardless of one's role - whether an employer or an employee – maintaining a positive work ethic can help anyone and is essential for both success and personal fulfillment.

Rowe's foundation, mikeroweWORKS, addresses these changes in society, by developing skills and work ethic for generations, and offers scholarships for people who want to learn a skill that is in-demand.

The foundation promotes community colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs, aiming to narrow the skills gap. It emphasizes the importance of learning practical skills essential for today's workforce.

"I offer work ethic scholarships through my foundation. We've given away $8 Million in the last 12 years or so," Rowe said. "I've seen it firsthand. You're not imagining it, your viewers aren't imagining it. Work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification, a decent attitude - those were things we all used to be able to agree were virtues. Those days are gone."