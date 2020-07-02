Mike Rowe on 'the reality of risk': 'We've forgotten the fact that risk is not always the enemy'

"Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe told Sean Hannity this week that the long-running reality show was meant to highlight little-seen careers and tasks that are important to keeping America moving, as well as the idea of risk in everyday life.

The "Hannity" host highlighted the importance of essential workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I think ... if we ever stopped, [if] manufacturers stopped manufacturing and packers stopped packing and farmers stopped farming and truckers stopped trucking, New York, where I am, would have died," he said.

"Look, that was the premise of 'Dirty Jobs' from the start," Rowe said, "was just to shine a light on people who are keeping the lights on, usually out of sight, out of mind."

Rowe and Hannity then discussed "Deadliest Catch," a show (narrated by Rowe) about the dangerous world of crab fishing before turning to the concept of risk.

"Risk is always with us," Rowe said. "And in the age of coronavirus, we suddenly are realizing that we have to balance our willingness to assume risk with the business of living and with the business of being safe but ... not at any cost.

"And so the country is having a huge conversation around the reality of risk ..."

Later in the interview, Rowe expressed to Hannity that risk is the "reason we're alive."

"You can still prosper by learning a skill and mastering a trade. And we've forgotten that in this country and we've forgotten the fact that risk is not always the enemy," Rowe said. "Risk is part of the reason we're compensated. It's part of the reason we're alive ... And that's very much for sale here in 2020."

Rowe, who was promoting his upcoming Discovery Channel special "Dirty Jobs: Rowe'd Trip," also discussed his mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which helps train people for skilled labor jobs.

"It's not for four-year degrees. It's not for the typical jobs that we view as aspirational. It's for plumbers and steamfitters and pipefitters and welders and mechanics. It's for heating and air conditioning specialists and electricians," Rowe said. "And if anybody in your audience is interested in hitting the reset button and learning a skill that's truly in demand, it's the single best thing I've done, is the foundation that evolved out of 'Dirty Jobs.'

"And that's a big part of the reason I want to reboot that franchise."