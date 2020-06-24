Mike Huckabee on the call to take down statues of ‘white Jesus’

As Americans see long-standing statues removed, the scope of what is being targeted seems to be ever expanding.

Monday, prominent activist Shaun King called for the removal of every image depicting a “white” Jesus. According to King, statues, murals and stained-glass windows of a “white” Jesus are “a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression.”

Former governor of Arkansas and ordained minister Mike Huckabee says this is “one of the most unbelievable things he’s ever heard.”

“If someone would study Jesus they would find that he was the ultimate person who loved the unlovable, who cared for the ones that no one else cared for. He cared about people who were slaves. He cared about people who were prostitutes. He stepped in the path of those who were ready to stone to death a woman caught in adultery,” Huckabee told Fox News.

The former governor believes the hostility targeted towards Christianity stems from the religion’s call for its followers to “live toward an unselfish life, a life of servanthood,” which Huckabee says isn't natural. "We are naturally, as the Bible would call us, sinners," he explained.

The farther American society moves away from and denies its religious foundation, Huckabee said, the more individuals may forget religion is the root of the unique freedoms enjoyed by American citizens.

“Our fundamental rights don't come from the government because if [the] government gives them, government can take them," Huckabee said. "They come from God. And we created a government unlike any that's ever been, whose sole purpose was to protect those God-given rights so that we could live in our personal individual liberty.”

Even if activists are successful removing the image of Christ from parts of society, Huckabee ultimately believes this would only serve to strengthen Christians’ faith.

“You can take down the images and the art of depicting Jesus, but you can never take the true spirit of Jesus Christ out of the lives of his followers. And historically, under oppression and persecution, the true faith begins to show even more dramatically. It's because in the midst of darkness, light becomes more obvious,” Huckabee said.