Mike Huckabee: 'People aren't stupid,' they want to know why certain restrictions are in place

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee pushed back Monday on the strict coronavirus quarantine measures imposed in states where protests have erupted.

“People aren’t stupid," Huckabee told “Outnumbered Overtime". "The American people just need to be told not just the what, give them the why.

“They’re grown-ups and tell them what it is," Huckabee added. "Why is it they can’t do such things as go to a drive-in church or buy seeds off the shelf and plant tomatoes in their backyard?”

Huckabee’s comments came after President Trump on Friday called for the loosening of restrictions in some states where residents have pushed back on the economic shutdown.

On Friday, Trump tweeted calls to "LIBERATE" Minnesota, Virginia, and Michigan. Those three states have Democratic governors: Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, Tim Walz in Minnesota, and Ralph Northam in Virginia

As the country grapples with massive job losses induced by the restrictions, rallies have taken place in several major states, including Ohio, New York, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Some attendees wore "Make America Great Again" hats and waved Trump flags, reflecting the president's advocacy on the issue.

On Thursday, Trump announced guidelines for how the nation’s governors should reopen the economy at their own pace.

The CDC has put in place social distancing guidelines for the nation to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Officials urge people to stay at least six feet from other people, not to gather in groups, stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings