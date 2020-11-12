Huckabee: Biden should call for 'complete clearing of all the ballots to make sure they're legit'

Joe Biden should support President Trump's call for a transparent investigation into the 2020 presidential election results so the country can finally move forward, Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee told "Hannity" on Thursday.

"I would suggest that what Joe Biden should do if he wants to bring unity and bring these 71 million Trump voters together, let him be the one to call for a full ... investigation, a complete clearing of all the ballots to make sure they're legit," the former Arkansas governor told host Sean Hannity.

"And you know what? If that turns out to show that he did, in fact, get more votes and won the Electoral College, then we all go quietly into the night, licking our wounds. But what you can't have is an election that has lots of dark clouds hanging over it because this election is too important," Huckabee added.

The Trump campaign filed more affidavits in Pennsylvania on Thursday and has forged ahead with other lawsuits filed in key states like Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. With Election Day more than a week past, Huckabee questioned why states are still counting votes.

"The crazy thing is, we can take votes on 'American Idol' and judge a comedian with 100 million votes in less than an hour," he said. "You cannot tell me that something as important as the presidency of the United States cannot be tabulated and it's going to take us several weeks.

"You can't unfry the catfish once it's in the grease and I'm afraid that sometimes these reporters and news agencies have been so anxious to try to get this result agreed to by everybody before we know what the results really are. That's what I hope people will understand."

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed the mainstream media for their kid-glove treatment of Joe Biden later in the segment, telling Hannity that "What Joe Biden’s got -- and it drives me crazy -- is an easy-going press corps.

"I have no faith they are going to be tough on Joe Biden ... Joe Biden can skate. He can get by if the press lets him get by and that has been the pattern with him all along," he said.

"They throw pitches at him like you would throw at a five-year-old in a peewee game," Huckabee agreed, adding that by contrast, "when Donald Trump gets up to the plate, they aim for his head every time and they're throwing heat at 90 miles an hour."