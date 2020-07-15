Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Huckabee blasts de Blasio for lack of police support, says New Yorkers should be calling for him to resign

Former Arkansas governor says NYC criminals know they won't face consequences for their actions

Joshua Nelson
By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Huckabee: New York a 'lawless society,' NYPD attacks directly at feet of de BlasioVideo

Huckabee: New York a 'lawless society,' NYPD attacks directly at feet of de Blasio

Mike Huckabee reacts to activists attacking NYPD officials at a march in support of police

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told “Outnumbered Overtime” on Wednesday that New Yorkers should be calling for the resignation of Mayor Bill De Blasio.

“When you don’t enforce the law with the very people who are sworn to enforce it, then you have lawlessness,” Huckabee said.

1-YEAR-OLD KILLED, 3 OTHERS SHOT AT COOKOUT IN NEW YORK CITY: POLICE

The two-time presidential candidate argued America's largest city has been given up to lawless people who know there will not be any consequences for their actions.

“They’re not going to get arrested, they’re not going to go to jail, they’re not going to have to put up bail. They’re going to be put back on the streets,” Huckabee said. “This is Bill de Blasio’s New York and I don’t know why anybody in New York wouldn’t be calling for his resignation and why he himself believes that what he is doing makes any sense at all.

"It is really disgraceful and God bless those New York police officers. Some of the world’s best police anywhere. I don't know how they put up with what they do.”

How Rudy Giuliani would halt NYC's violent crime surgeVideo

Earlier Wednesday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told “Fox & Friends” de Blasio has “got to stop demeaning” the police.

“He has to stop saying things [like] they’re racist and that his son is afraid of them,” Giuliani said.

During a Democratic presidential debate last year, de Blasio described speaking with his son, Dante, about what to do when he is stopped by a police officer. De Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, is Black and the mayor is White.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Dante De Blasio also penned an op-ed in USA Today last year in which he described his fear of police.

“The mayor has got to go into the communities and say, ‘The police are not your enemy, they’re your friends,’” Giuliani said.

“I went into those communities, not to harass Black people, but to save their lives and I saved more Black lives than any mayor in the history of the city,” he added. “So I think I know what I'm talking about.”

Joshua Q. Nelson, is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.