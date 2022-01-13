Huckabee torches Biden's 'insane' Georgia speech: 'I don't think he's cognizant of what he's saying'

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee criticized President Biden for his Tuesday speech on Georgia's voting law. On "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, Huckabee said Biden ‘lost the debate’ when he lost support from liberals like Rev. Al Sharpton and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., saying the speech widened the gap within the country.

PSAKI BRUSHES OFF MCCONNELL, CALLS CRITICISMS OF BIDEN'S SPEECH ‘HILARIOUS’

MIKE HUCKABEE: When you lose Al Sharpton and Dick Durbin, you've really lost the debate. I mean, this is insane. I don't think Joe Biden knows what he's really saying in these speeches. Somebody else wrote it. He's handed the script on a teleprompter. He squints. He screams at the teleprompter when he makes his speeches. But I really don't think that Joe Biden is cognizant of what he's saying and the impact of it.

When you start just saying that anyone who disagrees with him on the Georgia voting law is somehow worse than Bull Connor and George Wallace in the 60s, who, by the way, both were Democrats. I mean, this is crazy town stuff. And this is the same Joe Biden, and I think Mitch McConnell was right to point it out, that just a year ago was saying, ‘Hey, we need to bring the temperature down. We need to bridge this great gap in the country.' Well, he just drove a great big bulldozer right through that gap and made it a lot bigger.

