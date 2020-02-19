Gutfeld: This is how Bloomberg should respond to Bernie's attacks

Greg Gutfeld offered former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg a retort if Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accuses him of trying to purchase the presidency through his vast wealth.

On Wednesday's "The Five," the panel pointed to a remark the democratic socialist made about the media mogul-turned-politico.

"I do think it's a bit obscene that we have somebody who, by the way he chose not to contest in Iowa, in Nevada, and South Carolina -- he said, 'I don't have to do that. I'm worth $60 billion. I'd buy the presidency,'" Sanders said recently. "That offends me very much."

Gutfeld said that if Sanders goes after the 78-year-old multibillionaire on that front, the former New York City mayor should remind the Vermont senator that his policies will hurt the overall economy.

BIDEN'S FIREWALL CRACKS

"If Sanders actually says to him you can't buy an election, Bloomberg should say, 'If you become president, we won't be able to buy anything'," the "Greg Gutfeld Show" host said.

"Sanders has produced nothing. Instead, he's lived off the producers as a politician for most of his life," he continued. Sanders was first elected mayor of Burlington -- the Green Mountain State's largest city -- in 1981 and later moved on to the U.S. Congress and U.S. Senate.

Gutfeld added that Bloomberg will likely spend much of his speaking time at the debate trying to give context to the initiatives he championed as mayor -- like stop and frisk, which he has since apologized for -- and to insensitive statements he has made about minorities and women.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Five" host also remarked that President Trump was able to insert himself into the debate in his own little way.

"The big news that I love is that NBC had to tweet out that Bloomberg will not be standing on a box," Gutfeld said, referencing reporter Josh Lederman's confirmation that the Democrat will not be on a pedestal despite his estimated under 6-foot height.

Trump, who stands 6-foot-3, has lambasted Bloomberg as "Little Michael" and "Mini Mike" and questioned whether he would need an assist at his lectern this evening.