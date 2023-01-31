Migrants' stories of hardship questioned after refusal to leave New York hotel: 'This thing was a scam'

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld slammed illegal immigrants for protesting about being relocated from a luxury taxpayer-funded hotel in New York City to a migrant crisis center and cast doubt of their tales of hardship.

"I think once you see migrants turning down free, good stuff given to them under the assumption that they would be grateful after much suffering and hardship. I'm beginning to think that their hardship was greatly exaggerated," Gutfeld said Tuesday on "The Five."

Tens of thousands of migrants were bussed to New York City from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott and received free housing, staying at the Watson, a $300-per-night Hells Kitchen hotel.

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced the city has begun the process of "moving single adult men from the Watson Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, as we transition the hotel to meet the large number of asylum-seeking families with children."

Gutfeld argued immigrants were not coming to the country because they were refugees or in danger from crime or poverty.

"It's incentivized by our country to come here for jobs and free stuff, because what desperate refugee comes to a sanctuary and complains about room and board? It's not somebody in a desperate situation. I'm beginning to question that their entire journey was not a true hardship," he suggested.

"If you're fleeing from something, it had nothing to do with root causes. It has something to do with what you're going to get when you come here," Gutfeld continued. "And it's like… there was a question that nobody wanted to ask, including me, because [we] were too scared to ask. Why is it [that] migrants coming from Guatemala look far less fatigued than, say, a typical participant of a 5k charity walk? When they were coming over? They were healthy, they were young, they were wearing decent clothes. This is not the way I envisioned people that were on the run for their lives. Where were they dropped off? I don't know. How long were they walking? I don't know. But it seems to me that maybe we're not being told the whole story here."

Co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro said President Biden's policies are creating the migrant crisis.

"They've got to recognize that this is a problem of Biden's making – by two and a half million people coming into this country. And what is it, 900,000 getaways in two years. Of course, this is going to happen," she said.

Pirro highlighted how hotel employees reportedly complain that a lot of food is thrown out because the migrants don't like it and won't eat it.

"If we are paying for them, what are we not funding? We're not funding the police. We're not funding other Americans who have other issues, whether they're senior citizens [or] veterans in New York City," she said. "So it's this is a nightmare. And honestly, I think a lot of it is driven by activists. A lot of it is driven by Joe Biden. But I think a lot of people do come here to work. But in the end, if you're not grateful, you don't have to stay here."



