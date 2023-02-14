Michigan state rep slammed for saying ‘f--- your thoughts and prayers’ as official response to shooting

Twitter users responded with outrage at Democratic Michigan State Representative Ranjeev Puri telling fellow Americans "F--- your thoughts and prayers" in his official statement responding to the Michigan State University school shooting.

Puri, the Michigan House Majority Whip, blasted those pledging their thoughts and prayers to the local community after a gunman recently claimed the lives of three students and injured five others at Michigan State University.

In an official letter responding to the horrific tragedy, Puri wrote, "F--- your thoughts and prayers," and made a long argument on behalf of gun control in America.

MICHIGAN STATE SHOOTER WHO KILLED 3 STUDENTS, INJURED 5 IDENTIFIED AS ANTHONY MCRAE

Puri’s expletive was an extreme spin on the liberal sentiment commonly found after mass shootings: that Americans, particularly Republicans, need to stop merely offering well-wishes and prayers, and actively promote gun control legislation.

The letter from Puri’s office pushed this notion, stating "What happened in East Lansing is unfortunately far too common. Going to school in America, whether it’s pre-school or college, means risking your life every day to the threat of a mass shooting. Yet all we have offered up are empty solutions – traumatizing active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks."

Targeting "thoughts and prayers" once more, Puri added, "Thoughts and prayers without action and change are meaningless. Our office will continue to work tirelessly to pass common sense gun reform immediately."

Puri repeated the obscenity in a corresponding Twitter post, writing, "Today, we begin to collectively heal from the horrific events which transpired, tomorrow we work. My official statement regarding the Michigan State University shooting is below: F--- your thoughts and prayers."

If Puri intended to create controversy on the platform, he succeeded. His tweet and letter were viewed over two million times and received hundreds of angry and mocking responses, some from prominent conservatives on the platform.

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong mocked the state lawmaker with a sarcastic comment, tweeting, "Stunning, and some might say brave."

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING LEAVES 3 DEAD, 5 WOUNDED; SUSPECT DEAD FROM SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND

Conservative activist and former GOP congressional candidate Robby Starbuck rebuked Puri, stating, "You’re so edgy. How effective were the gun free zone signs at MSU?"

Conservative YouTubers "The Hodge Twins" responded, saying The only people protected by ‘gun free zones’ are criminals."

Author John Hawkins pointed out that "The sort of person who says ‘f--- your thoughts and prayers’ is not the sort of person who can be trusted if he gets his way and disarms law-abiding people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conservative journalist Kimberly Morin slammed Puri, tweeting, "Your gun free zones built this. You intentionally make it EASIER for psychopathic criminals to HARM the innocent. And you want more of it. You're disgusting."

Commentator John Cardillo shot back at Puri, writing, "No, f--- you. The shooter had two prior gun charges but your woke DAs cut him deals. There isn't a gun law on this planet he would have obeyed, you tyrannical hack."