Michigan protesters hit streets over lockdown restrictions: 'We're lost' with leaders like Gov. Whitmer

Conservative activist Meshawn Maddock said Thursday that thousands of protesters rallied to "peacefully protest" Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lockdown, calling for the governor to figure out how to put people “back to work safely" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I thank God that we have President Trump at the helm of this ship of America because with leaders like Governor Whitmer, we’re lost,” the Michigan Conservative Coalition Chairwoman told “Fox & Friends."

Maddock said that residents “feels oppressed” to be in Michigan right now and are not making extraordinary demands.

"What we are really asking for is for her to stop talking about what is essential and non-essential and just start looking at what is safe and what is unsafe. We know there are certain businesses and workers that should be able to safely get back to work right now," said Maddock.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition on Wednesday organized Operation Gridlock in Lansing to protest Whitmer’s lockdown restrictions.

Thousands of people drove into Lansing and have surrounded the Michigan Capitol Building to create a traffic jam - a symbolic gesture of disagreement with Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Safe, Stay Home directive,” Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Michiganders can go shopping at stores like Target and Walmart, but cannot buy certain items deemed non-essential.

Maddock blasted Whitmer’s orders that “fishing” is not allowed.

“If you live on a lake in Michigan and you have a boat that has a motor on it, you can’t even take your boat out on the lake. You can’t go fishing. It’s OK to use a kayak or a canoe, [but] you can’t go fishing.”