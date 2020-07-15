Michigan police officer saves choking 3-week-old baby: 'It was just another day on the job'

A Michigan police officer, who has been hailed a hero after he saved a newborn girl from choking, told “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday that “it was a very stressful situation,” but his training helped.

“I had to resort back to my training and that prepared me mentally for the situation,” said Sterling Heights Police Department Officer Cameron Maciejewski regarding the incident, which was captured by a dashcam camera.

Maciejewski, pulled up to a home around 10:45 p.m. last Thursday as the panicked family rushed to him carrying the 3-week-old child, who was not breathing, according to the police department.

He said as soon as he pulled up to the scene, “a whole family, 12 family members [were] running out of their house frantic with a lifeless child in mom's arms and she throws me the child and I had to help that child as best I can.”

“I think what helped fast was my training that I received through my police department here as well as at the academy and being put through training with realistic scenarios that prepared me for this,” Maciejewski continued. “And as soon as I grabbed the baby, that training kicked in, as it should.”

The dramatic footage released by the police department shows Maciejewski taking the baby in his arms and, while remaining calm, performed back thrusts on the child and clearing her airway. The baby's mother is seen collapsing in tears after the baby began to cry.

Maciejewski explained that, “when you are dealing with an infant, it's slightly different than dealing with an adult being that they’re so small.”

“I had to first check the infant's airway and try to see if I could open her mouth and see if there are any obstructions in her throat,” he said. “I would have ultimately used my finger to try to sweep it out and try to clear it that way, but I didn’t see anything.”

NYPD COMMISSIONER VOWS TO CATCH KILLER OF 1-YEAR-OLD, SAYS COPS ARE 'DISGUSTED'

“At that point, she still wasn't responsive, she wasn’t breathing,” he continued, adding that “the only reaction that I was getting from the child” was blinking.

Maciejewski said he was “trying to keep the family calm, while also reviving their child.”

“I took the baby, who was face up, and I rotated her to face down on my forearm and I put my forearm on my left side and gave approximately three back blows to the upper middle portion of the baby’s back,” he said, adding that the move “ultimately dislodged” what was stuck.

"If it wasn't for Ofc. Maciejewski's quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different," Sterling Heights Police Department said.

"Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s just another day on the job,” Maciejewski said.

Fox News’ Caleb Parke contributed to this report.