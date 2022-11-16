Michelle Obama worked to control 'rage' when prepping for interviews, avoid 'gut reaction' answers

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed she had to work to control her anger at receiving certain questions from the press while her husband was in office.

While speaking with NPR about her new memoir, "The Light We Carry," Obama shared how she applied her motto, "When they go low, we go high" while in the White House and facing questions from the press.

NPR host Juana Summers asked the former first lady how she would respond to young liberals who are angry about society and demanding change.

"They feel a sense of urgency…a sense of rage given all of the hurt, the harm, and marginalization, the insurrection, the attacks on LGBTQ rights, antisemitism, the laundry list could go on," the "All Things Considered" host told her guest.

Obama argued that "going high" doesn't mean letting go of your anger but putting it to purpose.

"So when I think about going high, I'm usually thinking at a time when I'm feeling the rage, and I feel the need to react. I've learned to ask myself, ‘Am I indulging my rage?’" she began.

The former first lady revealed how she and President Obama applied this practice while in the White House when facing unsavory questions from the media.

"That's what Barack and I had to do every day in the White House. You know, I used to play this game with my communications staff before an interview or something where we'd sort of walk through the questions. There'd be some question, what I call a knucklehead question, and I'd practice my true response. Right? I shouldn't say true -- my gut response, because sometimes just playing it out loud helps, to get it out," she admitted.

Obama said, upon reflection, her gut reaction sometimes didn't reflect her true opinion. She also said it wouldn't work well politically.

"[A]nd what's going to be the outcome? You know, there's going to be half the country that won't even hear the rest of the solution. If I start there. If I start with my rage and anger…but I won't be able to affect any change," she stated.

The Democrat sympathized with young progressives irritated that society wasn't changing at the speed they wanted.

"Change is a marathon…Until everything is perfect, it will always be urgent. But in the meantime," she said, "be rageful and own it, but have a plan."