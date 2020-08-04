Journalist describes riot damage in cities across US: 'Beyond anything ... since at least the 1960s'

Mainstream media outlets have failed the public by declining to spotlight the devastation left behind by rioters in cities across America, independent journalist Michael Tracey said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

In a self-published article titled "Two months since the riots and still no 'National Conversation,'" Tracey traveled to cities affected by violent protests and documented his findings using photographs and conversations with store owners and residents.

"I wanted to see for myself how communities were dealing with the aftermath, what the attitudes toward what transpired were," Tracey told host Tucker Carlson. "I just wasn't really getting that toward the mainstream organs that you would expect to be covering a story of such reported significance.

"If you go to The New York Times, you go to The Washington Post or any of these other outlets, it's not as though there is an easily accessible tally anywhere where you can find out what the precise quantification is of the amount of destruction that's being wrought in these purportedly historic events," he added.

"And you really have to ask yourself, why is that? Why has journalistic resources not been deployed to [evaluate] the scope of what occurred? It's pretty simple to pose and yet the answer seems to be elusive," he went on.

Tracey said the damage he saw is "beyond anything I understand to have happened in the United States since at least the 1960s, and perhaps earlier.

"I think there are components or features of these particular riots that differ from the 1960s, where these are very much multiracial in nature in terms of the perpetrators," he explained. "You have certain cities in which the protesters or the rioters are more White than the police forces which have been dispatched to control or monitor them, which is interesting sociologically ... "

Tracey explained that as he traveled to smaller cities like Green Bay, Wis. and Olympia, Wash., he was surprised to find that "the enormity of this just has not been anywhere near close to conveyed by the information sources which the public relies upon for accurate depictions of what's going on in the country around them."

"That, to me, is disturbing as a citizen in addition to a journalist," he added.

Tracey added that he was struck by the sentiments of minority store owners who had a rather "scornful" approach to the protests that destroyed their communities.

"I noticed when speaking to the residents of all these places, many of whom are minority or recent immigrants, whose livelihoods have been completely upended, is that their sentiments differ markedly from the activists and journalists who professed to be speaking on their behalf," he said.

"These residents, largely non-White, tend to be far more scornful, far more condemnatory of what has rocked their communities than the abundance [of] activists who [are] gallivanting around and claim to be their representatives in the popular discourse."