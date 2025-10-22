Expand / Collapse search
Zohran Mamdani

Michael Rapaport rips 'working class' Zohran Mamdani for eating at pricey sushi restaurant

Comedian targets Zohran Mamdani for eating at expensive restaurant while billing himself as 'working class'

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Mamdani a ‘useful idiot’ of the radical left and 'downright dangerous,' New York lawmaker warns Video

Mamdani a ‘useful idiot’ of the radical left and 'downright dangerous,' New York lawmaker warns

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., demands that Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani denounce Hamas on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Comedian Michael Rapaport ripped New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for eating at an expensive sushi restaurant, claiming his "working class" persona is fake.

"How’s a so-called ‘working class’ mayoral candidate like Zohran Mamdani eating at OMEN SUSHI tonight — one of the priciest joints in NYC," Rapaport asked in a Tuesday X post.

"This clown lives in a rent-stabilized apartment in Queens but dines like a diplomat on a Qatar-funded per diem. Who’s paying for that toro, ‘Zoron the Moron," Rapaport added. "You ain’t working class — you’re fraud class. #ZohranMamdani #ZoronTheMoron."

CRITICISM OVER SOCIALIST NYC CANDIDATE MAMDANI'S RENT-STABILIZED APARTMENT MOUNTS AFTER ETHICS COMPLAINT

Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters at a canvass launch

Comedian Michael Rapaport ripped NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for eating at an expensive sushi restaurant given that the mayoral hopeful bills himself as part of the "working class." (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Mamdani, the 34-year-old state assembly member from Queens who was born in Uganda, has called for freezing rent prices for millions, free public transit, government-owned grocery stores, and free universal childcare for children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years of age.

Another X post from "Stop Antisemitism" which Rapaport reposted, read, "Fun fact: 12 pieces of sushi are $50 at Omen... Mamdani is a typical ‘money for me, not for thee’ parasitic socialist."

MAMDANI’S SOCIALIST, CITY-RUN GROCERY PLAN FACES BACKLASH FROM HOCHUL: 'I FAVOR FREE ENTERPRISE'

Zohran Mamdani speaks during Fox News interview

Mamdani, the 34-year-old state assembly member from Queens who was born and raised in Uganda, has called for freezing rent prices for millions, free public transit, government-owned grocery stores, and free universal childcare for children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years of age. (Fox News)

On Wednesday, Rapaport replied to a post by an X user who appeared to take issue with Rapaport’s criticism of Mamdani and shared what appeared to be part of a menu selection from Omen Sushi and wrote, "This offends you — but a mayoral candidate of NYC declaring there’s a genocide going on with 0.0 evidence, refusing to condemn ‘Globalize the Intifada,’ and stacking up dozens of false promises doesn’t offend you?!"

globalize-the-intifada

At various points during his campaign, Mamdani has dodged questions about the phrase, "Globalize the intifada," which is widely seen as a call for violence against Jewish people. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

At various points during his campaign, Mamdani has dodged questions about the phrase, "Globalize the intifada," which is widely seen as a call for violence against Jewish people.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s campaign for comment.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

