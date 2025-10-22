Michael Rapaport rips 'working class' Zohran Mamdani for eating at pricey sushi restaurant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Michael Rapaport ripped New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for eating at an expensive sushi restaurant, claiming his "working class" persona is fake.

"How’s a so-called ‘working class’ mayoral candidate like Zohran Mamdani eating at OMEN SUSHI tonight — one of the priciest joints in NYC," Rapaport asked in a Tuesday X post.

"This clown lives in a rent-stabilized apartment in Queens but dines like a diplomat on a Qatar-funded per diem. Who’s paying for that toro, ‘Zoron the Moron," Rapaport added. "You ain’t working class — you’re fraud class. #ZohranMamdani #ZoronTheMoron."

Mamdani, the 34-year-old state assembly member from Queens who was born in Uganda, has called for freezing rent prices for millions, free public transit, government-owned grocery stores, and free universal childcare for children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years of age.

Another X post from "Stop Antisemitism" which Rapaport reposted, read, "Fun fact: 12 pieces of sushi are $50 at Omen... Mamdani is a typical ‘money for me, not for thee’ parasitic socialist."

On Wednesday, Rapaport replied to a post by an X user who appeared to take issue with Rapaport’s criticism of Mamdani and shared what appeared to be part of a menu selection from Omen Sushi and wrote, "This offends you — but a mayoral candidate of NYC declaring there’s a genocide going on with 0.0 evidence, refusing to condemn ‘Globalize the Intifada,’ and stacking up dozens of false promises doesn’t offend you?!"

At various points during his campaign, Mamdani has dodged questions about the phrase, "Globalize the intifada," which is widely seen as a call for violence against Jewish people.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s campaign for comment.