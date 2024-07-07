Michael Moore says continuing to push for Biden after the debate is a form of 'elder abuse'

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore accused the Democratic Party of committing "elder abuse" by continuing to push President Biden to stay in the race.

Moore shared his view of the president on MSNBC’s "Ayman" on Saturday as more people called for Biden to step down. Despite his previous misgivings about Biden, Moore admitted that the first debate against Donald Trump was "heartbreaking" to watch and asked if anyone was trying to help the president.

"The problem here is that I think there is a form of elder abuse going on here where the Democratic Party and the people that are part of the apparatus are pushing and pushing him to stay. And then he comes out and says ‘I am staying,’ and the family says 'I am staying,'" Moore said.

He continued, "I don’t know about you, but in spite of my criticisms with Biden, watching the debate a week ago was heartbreaking. It was like, imagine that was your father up there. I’m thinking, why isn’t anybody doing anything? Why did they let him go out on the stage in this condition? Who is looking out for him? Who is looking out for him right now?"

Moore insisted throughout his appearance that Biden receive some form of medical exam to assure Americans he could serve another term after what they saw at the debate.

"Something was wrong that night. We all saw it. We can’t unsee it, and, as Richard Pryor and before that Chico Marx said, who are you going to believe? Me or your own lying eyes? My eyes weren’t lying and yours weren’t either," Moore said.

The liberal filmmaker later argued that he is not demanding Biden step down just yet but criticized the president’s team for not even entertaining the idea of an exam.

"We need independent doctors or a doctor that will do a neurological exam, a full medical evaluation. Why don’t they do that? If it is all good, it will put to rest so much of this and then they can say he had a bad night. But they are not doing that. Why are they risking our country?" Moore asked.

Although he complimented Biden on defeating "the devil" in 2020 and enacting many progressive policies, Moore has been critical of Biden over his ongoing support for Israel during its war in Gaza.

"I‘d like to speak to one particular individual, that is President Biden," Moore said on CNN back in April. "[H]is chance of not being re-elected, I think at this point, is so great because of those numbers. Because he‘s losing the youth vote. He‘s lost the Arab American vote in Michigan."

"I’m trying to save Joe Biden," he continued. "We're going to lose the election. We're going to lose Michigan if President Biden doesn't turn this around."

