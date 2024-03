Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Liberal activist Michael Moore criticized President Biden over his Israel-Hamas stance on Saturday and argued the president was working "against Democrats," adding that the "uncommitted" vote in Michigan was organized to "save Biden from himself."

Moore, a Michigan native, encouraged Biden to listen to voters and argued that the president was essentially guaranteeing a large group of Democrats would stay home on election day. About 100,000 Democrats voted "uncommitted" in the primary last month due to anger at Biden over his Middle East policies; Michigan and Detroit in particular has a heavy Arab-American population.

"The reason why those of us started this campaign, is to basically save Biden from himself. Because of what he’s done, to support this massacre, to fund it, to be the bank, for Israel in the slaughter of these people. That he is essentially guaranteeing that thousands and thousands of Americans are going to stay home and not vote on Election Day. Because they’re not going to vote for [Donald] Trump. But this is how Trump could win," Moore told MSNBC, noting the close margins in the state in 2016 and 2020.

Moore said he had to quadruple his efforts in getting Biden to support a cease-fire in the Middle East because the president is "working against Democrats."

Moore criticized Biden's latest interview with late-night comedian Seth Meyers as well, specifically Biden's suggestion that there might be a cease-fire by Monday while he was holding an ice cream cone.

"The fact that Joe Biden isn’t listening to the people, it’s a sad thing. It’s going to hurt him, if he doesn’t change, and change now. And going on TV a couple of days before the primary, with Seth Meyers, poor Seth. Stuck with the ice cream cone… when Biden promised that there would be a cease-fire by this Monday. From your reporting here on MSNBC, that doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen," Moore said.

Moore called out Biden for ignoring the uncommitted vote in his thank you to Michigan voters after he handily won the primary; the 100,000 uncommitted voters totaled about 13% of the primary electorate.

"Why would you risk that, President Biden? This is when you need to be a politician. What you should do is the moral thing which is stop the carpet bombing, stop the slaughter, make sure aid comes in — don’t be dropping aid with parachutes like it was some kind of Looney Tunes cartoon," he said.

Biden won Michigan by about 155,000 votes in 2020, taking back the state after Trump narrowly won it in 2016. Trump's victory there was the first by a Republican since George H. W. Bush in 1988.

Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., also supported the uncommitted vote in her state last month. On election day, the anti-Israel politician said she was "proud" to oppose Biden.

"I was proud today to walk in and pull a Democratic ballot and vote uncommitted. We must protect our democracy, we must make sure that our government is about us, about the people," Tlaib said. "When 74% of Democrats in Michigan support a cease-fire, yet President Biden is not hearing us, this is the way we can use our democracy to say listen."

"Listen to the families right now that have been directly impacted, but also listen to majority of Americans that are saying enough. No more wars, no more using our dollars to fund a genocide," she said.