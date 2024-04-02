Michael Moore accuses Biden of being ‘arms dealer’ for Israel’s ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians

Documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore accused President Biden of being the "number one arms dealer" for Israel’s "ethnic cleansing" of Palestinians in Gaza and demanded that he cut off the U.S. weapons support for the war.

Moore made the claim during the Monday episode of his "Rumble" podcast, noting the predicament of supporting someone who has to beat former President Trump in the upcoming presidential election that also supports the "slaughter" in Gaza.

Moore said, "It’s been just an awful thing for all of us to be witness to. We’d like to think about it because our president, the one that has to stop Trump, from winning in November, is the number one financial backer and the number one arms dealer for the state of Israel."

DEARBORN MAYOR SAYS BIDEN CAMP'S TRIP TO MICHIGAN WAS 'DEHUMANIZING,' PURELY FOR 'POLITICAL MEANS'

"So what do we do with that?" he asked. Moore went on to state that Biden is "the only one in the whole entire world" who can stop the war by ordering arms to stop going to Israel.

The president "has the power to stop this, say, within the next hour, literally by just turning off the faucet, pulling the plug," he said, adding, "the only one in the whole entire world that has the power to stop this."

Moore, a longtime liberal activist and Democratic Party voter who pulled the lever for Biden in 2020, has been a strong critic of Biden’s Israel policy since Oct. 7. The filmmaker recently expressed support for the "uncommitted" vote in the Michigan Democratic primary this year, during which around 100,000 voters concerned about the Palestinians' plight, voted "uncommitted" as an act of defiance to the president.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Moore praised the uncommitted vote, saying it was done to "save Biden from himself" so that he wakes up and stops funding a "massacre" before he loses re-election because of it.

MSNBC WARNS BIDEN ‘HAS A PROBLEM’ IN MI AS HIS 2020 VOTERS TURN ON HIM: NOT ‘STUPID ENOUGH TO ELECT YOU AGAIN’

He told MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin that Biden "is essentially guaranteeing that thousands and thousands of Americans are going to stay home and not vote on Election Day. Because they’re not going to vote for [Donald] Trump. But this is how Trump could win."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his podcast this week, Moore addressed Biden directly, urging him to reflect of what he needs to do.

"You know who you are and what you have to do…. You must have thought about it during Mass on Easter. Public opinion is completely against this ethnic cleansing," Moore said.