Dr. Baden on Gabby Petito case: Insects could provide critical info in autopsy

Fox News contributor and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden said Tuesday on "The Faulkner Focus" that insects in and on the body found in Moose, Wyoming may provide crucial details on the time and place of death of the individual, believed to be missing vlogger Gabby Petito. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

DR. MICHAEL BADEN: Looking at the body by the medical examiner also tells you how long she may have been dead. There’s a 25-day interval potentially here. And the insects on the body … this is an open scene. In New York City, you get maggots, flies on bodies that begin to decompose and they tell you how long the person has been dead. And in the scene that she’s found and from the videos, there’s lots of insects in those areas. So there’s lots of different insects, the insects tell you how long somebody’s been dead and also insects tend to live within a few miles of where they’re found.

