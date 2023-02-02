Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: America needs 'generational leadership and a positive message'

M

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez broke down what he would bring to Americans nationwide if he runs for President in 2024 on "Your World."

FRANCIS SUAREZ: It's a leap of faith and something that you have to do your due diligence on because it's one of the most difficult gauntlets that a human being can put themselves through. But I love this country. I love the city that I was born and raised in. I'm the first mayor of Miami that was born in Miami, and I was blessed to be elected by 86%, reelected by close to 80% because I've stuck to three simple rules.

I've kept taxes low in my city, lowering taxes to the lowest rate in our history. I've kept people safe. We just finished the year with the lowest homicide rate per capita since 1964. And I've leaned into innovation. We have a 1.4% unemployment in Miami, number one in the nation in wage growth and number one in technology growth. So we are creating the economy of the future. And we feel that this Miami miracle story can and should be scaled nationally to create generational prosperity.

I think that what's the void right now is generational leadership with a positive message for this country that can unify this country the way I've done it in Miami, and that has a record of success based on Republican and conservative principles that has created prosperity for people in my city.