'Messy' Democratic primary if Biden doesn't run, warn NBC panelists: 'It would be a free for all'

During NBC News Now's "Meet the Press NOW" on Thursday, host Peter Alexander and panelists discussed the ongoing frustration towards President Biden among Democrats, as many members of the party call his ability to serve a second term into question.

Alexander said that Democrats were demanding more from Biden and that they didn't believe the president was "serving as a conduit for their frustration."

Doug Heye, a Republican strategist, said that Biden was trying not to be former President Donald Trump.

"It's one thing to be willing to fight, its another thing to have the ability to land your punches, knock your opponent down, actually win the fight," he said.

PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOYED BY 2024 QUESTIONS, REPORTS NEW YORK TIMES

Alexander pointed to the president's July 4 speech and compared it to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's, who he said appeared more angry and energized.

The Boston Globe's Kimberly Atkins Stohr said Democrats need to stop fighting amongst each other about the most effective strategy heading into the midterms and into 2024. "This is not Joe Biden's sweet spot, Joe Biden is not out in front arguing and expressing anger over issues like abortion or guns, he wants to talk about inflation. He wants to talk about the economy, he wants to talk about the kitchen table subjects."

She added that the world has changed and Biden seems to be "behind the pulse of the American people."

Alexander turned to 2024, saying that it was "striking" that chatter surrounding the president running for a second term was occurring even before the midterms. "As you look at 2024, is the issue the message or is it the messenger?" Alexander asked.

BIDEN'S POLITICAL STANDING A ‘STEEP SLIDE’ FROM LAST JULY 4, ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTS

Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott said it was both, adding that people were looking for someone new that wasn't appealing to the past.

Stohr noted that Biden needed to be better about expressing that he understands the more progressive wing of his party and his base. "A messy primary for Democrats would also be extremely damaging in 2024. What would be best for Democrats would be to find a way to get that energy behind their president, but it doesn't seem right now, especially given the way that some of these other Democrats are essentially running already, that doesn't bode well for him," she said.

Heye said that Pritzker and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., were putting themselves in a good position to run and noted that Biden's approval rating among Democrats was low.

"Maybe to challenge Biden, or certainly to be at the beginning of that start line if Biden steps away. And at that point, it would be a free for all," Heye said.

Scott said it would be risky for Democrats and that they would need to figure out a message that will get people to go out and vote, adding that voter turnout was a real concern as well.

Biden called on Congress to restore Roe's abortion protections after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. He made it clear that there was very little he could do to address abortion via executive action.

The New York Times reported that Democrats were demanding Biden to broaden his engagement on the issue, saying that he needed more "fight."