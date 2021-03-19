MercyMe shares with Ainsley Earhardt why hit song 'I Can Only Imagine' resonates with so many people

It’s no doubt been a year of tribulation for most.

Now, Fox Nation’s "Ainsley’s Bible Study" strives to bring a celebration to many during the Easter season.



"It’s a time to reflect, worship, and celebrate our risen savior, Jesus Christ," says Earhardt, of her new "Concert for Christ" special episode.

This Holy Season, musicians are "sharing Easter messages of hope, and performing songs that will help lift your spirits," said Earhardt.



The special concert features Ryan Stevenson, Colton Dixon, Danny Gokey, and MercyMe – a contemporary Christian band taking the stage for the first time in over a year due to setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic.



In a featured interview with MercyMe, Earhardt credited their song, "I Can Only Imagine," with having helped many people through the pandemic. Front-man Bard Millard spoke about why he believed the song became so popular over the years:



"Everybody hopes, especially when they lose a loved one, that there’s something better after all of this. ... It's asking the same question I think most people would ask. ... I think that resonates with people, whether they admit it or not. I think we always hope there's something better after this," he said, adding that the song is not meant to be "dogmatic or shoving something down people's throat" regarding religion.



